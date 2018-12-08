Joseph A. Grande, 86, child of immigrants became professor and historian

Sept. 4, 1932 – Dec. 5, 2018

Genuino Grande and Ida Tricca immigrated to America from the province of Abruzzo in southern Italy. They married in Malden, Mass., in 1928 and had two sons, the first named Genuino Jr. but called Bill, the second named Joseph.

In 1930, they brought their family to Buffalo, where Genuino Sr. worked as a laborer in the American Brass mill. Although he and Ida had only attended school up to the fifth grade, they obviously stressed the importance of education and supported their boys as they studied.

Their oldest son became an attorney. Their younger son, Joseph, earned a doctorate from Notre Dame and became an academic, historian, preservation expert, published author and speaker. He spent some 37 years as a professor and administrator at D'Youville College in Buffalo, retiring in 1995 as vice president for academic affairs.

"At the time he retired, he was Sister Denise Roche's right-hand man," said Dr. Grande's nephew, Bill Grande.

Joseph A. Grande, PhD, of Amherst and Sarasota, died Dec. 5, in Harris Hill Nursing Facility in Lancaster after a brief illness. He was 86.

The Grande family moved to Kenmore in 1945 and Dr. Grande graduated from Kenmore Senior High School, now Kenmore West. He received a bachelor's degree, summa cum laude, from Buffalo State College, a master's degree from the University of Buffalo and a doctorate of Philosophy in History from the University of Notre Dame. At Notre Dame, he served as a teaching fellow and was president of the Graduate Student Association.

In 1958, Dr. Grande joined the faculty of D’Youville College and remained there for 37 years. In addition to teaching history, he served as a division chairman, director of graduate studies, assistant vice president for academic affairs and vice president for academic affairs. Through the years, he gave talks on various aspects of the War of 1812 and on Christopher Columbus.

In July 1985, he married Marguerite Edwards, a graduate of D'Youville who had taught business at LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls, Holy Angels Academy, Villa Maria College and D'Youville. Mrs. Grande died on July 15, 1998.

After his retirement in 1995, Dr. Grande maintained close ties to the college, co-chairing an annual scholarship fundraiser and hosting the annual Sarasota Alumni Luncheon.

Dr. Grande was involved in a variety of educational and civic activities. He taught courses at both Buffalo State College and Canisius College. In WNED-TV’s early years, he did a series of programs on local history, his specialty, and taught a course on American history that was accepted for credit by several local colleges.

Many of his other activities focused on history and historic preservation. For many years, he chaired the Members Advisory Committee of the Buffalo History Museum. He served as president of the Buffalo Council on World Affairs, as chairman of the Erie County Preservation Board, as Kenmore Village historian and as president of the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society.

Dr. Grande worked to frame the Kenmore Village preservation ordinance and served on the commission that prepared the preservation ordinance for the Town of Amherst. He was a member of the Amherst Preservation Board and a trustee of the Amherst Museum, now the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village.

He was a member of the Buffalo Yacht Club and the University Park Country Club in Sarasota, and served on the board and as president of the board of the Asolo Repertory Theatre Guild in Sarasota. An active member of St. Paul’s Church in Kenmore, he chaired the school board and served on the parish council and finance committee. Later he chaired the history committee at St. Gregory’s Church and a committee to select a school principal.

Dr. Grande was elected to Kappa Delta National Honor Society and twice received the Owen D. Augsburger Award from the Buffalo History Museum for outstanding contributions to local history. The National Columbus Day Committee honored him as an outstanding educator. He was cited in the Dictionary of American Scholars, Who's Who in the East and the Dictionary of International Biography.

Among his published works were "Second Looks, a Pictorial History of Buffalo and Erie County," written with Scott Eberle, and "Glancing Back: A Pictorial History of Amherst, New York," done at the behest of the Amherst Museum and the Amherst New Millenium Committee. He wrote a volume on Amherst for the Arcadia Publishing Company’s Images of America series.

Dr. Grande is survived by a sister-in-law, Denise Grande, seven nephews, his wife's three nephews and two nieces, and 17 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, in St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Court, Amherst. Memorials may be made to D'Youville College, 320 Porter Ave., Buffalo 14201.