John Waters' Christmas show more naughty than nice

Cult fave John Waters made good on his promise "to try to put the "X" back into Xmas" Friday, delivering a raunchy show to an amused and often guffawing audience Friday at Babeville's Asbury Hall.

Waters entered to a hero's applause from the near-capacity audience. He offered a fast-paced, 70-minute stand-up routine, and then answered questions for a half-hour on a stage lit simply in green and red lights.

Waters, who still sports his trademark, pencil-thin mustache, occasionally paced as he talked, wearing red velour pants and a goofy gray sport jacket likened to a magician's jacket.

No subjects were off-limits for the filmmaker, best known for "Pink Flamingos" and other campy, low-budget films made in his native Baltimore with local actors, including the drag queen Divine, and box office successes "Polyester" and Hairspray."

Here's a sampling of the naughtier-than-nice observations that can be printed in a family newspaper:

On holiday cards: "I hate people who email Christmas cards. Delete, delete, you cheap [expletive]! I love the mail. For 50 cents, a human comes to your door, will pick up something and take it to a trailer in the middle of a desert in Needles, Calif. That sounds like a good deal to me."

On writing to Santa: "Don't let your kids write those Santa letters on a postcard. Who do you think reads them? John Wayne Gacy."

On Santa's outfit: "Get rid of the belt. Whenever you notice a belt as the first look in an outfit, that is a fashion flaw, and Santa has been guilty of that for years."

On Donald Trump: "Someone should tell him that when you go on the tanning beds three times a week you wear the little glasses, not swimming goggles."

Musings on the punk scene: "Are you a skinhead or bald? I can't tell. It's hard being an old punk. Johnny isn't really rotten anymore. He's good, but he's a big boy who lives in Malibu and has a yacht. And the blue and green hair? You can buy that at Rite Aid now."

Can you get too gay: "I don't know. I wrote a script called 'Fruitcake' that was a children's movie, and one of the characters was so gay he couldn't stand up. Then there was Sir Stephen Tennant, who when he was a child saw a flower and fainted."

On meet and greets: "I have to worry about getting sick, and I'm a little sick now because I do meet-and-greets where you hug people. I try to tell them I can't, but I don't blame them. They pay a lot of money. They should get a lap dance."

On recent film appearances: "My favorite thing I did was 'Alvin & the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.' Notice I said the full title, which I mention every time to give it full respect."

COMEDY REVIEW

John Waters, Friday night in Asbury Hall in Babeville.