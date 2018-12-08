Share this article

John Waters, seen in this promotional photo, performed 'A John Waters Christmas' Friday at Babeville's Asbury Hall.

John Waters' Christmas show more naughty than nice

Cult fave John Waters made good on his promise "to try to put the "X" back into Xmas" Friday, delivering a raunchy show to an amused and often guffawing audience Friday at Babeville's Asbury Hall.

Waters entered to a hero's applause from the near-capacity audience. He offered a fast-paced, 70-minute stand-up routine, and then answered questions for a half-hour on a stage lit simply in green and red lights.

Waters, who still sports his trademark, pencil-thin mustache, occasionally paced as he talked, wearing red velour pants and a goofy gray sport jacket likened to a magician's jacket.

No subjects were off-limits for the filmmaker, best known for "Pink Flamingos" and other campy, low-budget films made in his native Baltimore with local actors, including the drag queen Divine, and box office successes "Polyester" and Hairspray."

Here's a sampling of the naughtier-than-nice observations that can be printed in a family newspaper:

On holiday cards: "I hate people who email Christmas cards. Delete, delete, you cheap [expletive]! I love the mail. For 50 cents, a human comes to your door, will pick up something and take it to a trailer in the middle of a desert in Needles, Calif. That sounds like a good deal to me."

On writing to Santa: "Don't let your kids write those Santa letters on a postcard. Who do you think reads them? John Wayne Gacy."

On Santa's outfit: "Get rid of the belt. Whenever you notice a belt as the first look in an outfit, that is a fashion flaw, and Santa has been guilty of that for years."

On Donald Trump: "Someone should tell him that when you go on the tanning beds three times a week you wear the little glasses, not swimming goggles."

Musings on the punk scene: "Are you a skinhead or bald? I can't tell. It's hard being an old punk. Johnny isn't really rotten anymore. He's good, but he's a big boy who lives in Malibu and has a yacht. And the blue and green hair? You can buy that at Rite Aid now."

Can you get too gay: "I don't know. I wrote a script called 'Fruitcake' that was a children's movie, and one of the characters was so gay he couldn't stand up. Then there was Sir Stephen Tennant, who when he was a child saw a flower and fainted."

On meet and greets: "I have to worry about getting sick, and I'm a little sick now because I do meet-and-greets where you hug people. I try to tell them I can't, but I don't blame them. They pay a lot of money. They should get a lap dance."

On recent film appearances: "My favorite thing I did was 'Alvin & the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.' Notice I said the full title, which I mention every time to give it full respect."

