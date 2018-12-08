Jerry Hughes fined $53,482 for confrontation with official

The Bills' Jerry Hughes has been fined $54,482 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his confrontation with an official after last Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Umpire Roy Ellison has been put on administrative leave by the league while the issue is being reviewed.

Hughes alleged that Ellison call him an inappropriate name and then chased after the officials in the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium. “I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you. Guaranteed," Hughes screamed.

You can watch the video here.

Hughes declined comment this week on the incident and Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was leaving the situation in the hands of the league.

Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL officials union, said he expected Ellison to be exonerated.

"We fully expect the NFL’s review to clear Roy Ellison,” Scott Green wrote in a statement. “Video from last week's game shows he was verbally threatened by a player who has a well-documented history of abusive language and inappropriate actions towards our officials. While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the League during its review and will ensure that Roy's rights are protected during this process."