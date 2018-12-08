JARECKA (PASIERBOWICZ), Sophia J. (Starosciak)

December 1, 2018, of West Seneca; beloved wife of the late Paul Pasierbowicz and late Anthony Jarecka; sister of the late Ted (late Louise) Starosciak; also survived by nephews and cousins. Family present Sunday 2-5 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church. Kindly assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.