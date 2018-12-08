Inmate charged with attacking another prisoner in Niagara County Jail

A federal prisoner being temporarily housed at the Niagara County Jail is accused of punching another inmate in the mouth, causing him to lose two teeth and loosening another, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Jail employees reported that the victim was playing cards with other inmates Wednesday afternoon when another inmate accused him of rattling the bars on his cell. The victim was then punched in the mouth, causing his injuries.

Benjamin C. Shelton, 30, who had a listed address of Niagara Street in Lockport, was charged with third-degree assault in connection with the incident.