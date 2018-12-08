How one maverick lawmaker almost cut your property tax bill — until another one made his own deal

When members of the Erie County Legislature's Republican-supported minority struck a deal with a maverick Democratic lawmaker, they thought they would deliver the biggest property tax cut in 18 years.

But then Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz found a maverick lawmaker of his own — a Republican one.

Chances for the big tax cut evaporated. In its place, millions of dollars more will be spent repairing county roads and paying for $1.5 million in legislator handouts.

The political gyrations in this year's budget process revealed rifts in the County Legislature and raised questions about who will control the governing body come January. Though Democrats now hold a one-vote majority, it's often hard to tell from vote to vote which party has the upper hand. Who holds control matters because they influence how much residents pay in taxes and for what.

Thomas Loughran, an Amherst Democrat who was passed over for the Legislature chairmanship this year, has been described by legislative colleagues as a sour-grapes rebel for supporting the minority caucus's budget cuts. Kevin Hardwick, a City of Tonawanda Republican, has been tagged as a sellout for crafting his own deal with the county executive.

"You turned your back on us," Republican Legislator Edward Rath III told Hardwick last week.

Hardwick was reamed out by colleagues last Monday after he sent his caucus an email explaining what he'd done.

Poloncarz had vowed to veto every piece of legislator spending — Republican and Democrat — if the minority caucus pushed through their amendments. So Hardwick met with Poloncarz and key Legislature Democrats after Sunday's Bills game to work out an agreement without the support of his Republican colleagues.

"They didn’t take kindly about me going out on my own," Hardwick said.

Property tax fallout

Members of the Republican-supported caucus said Hardwick gave up a rare chance to cut spending and put money back into the pockets of taxpayers at a time when the county is flush with cash because of higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenue.

With his deal, Hardwick agreed to give up most of the $10 million in cuts the minority caucus sought. Those cuts would have eliminated 19 new and vacant positions, cut raises, and reduced legal settlement and fringe benefit accounts among other "irresponsible" adjustments, said Budget Director Robert Keating.

Instead, the county executive agreed to a cash infusion for county roads and $1.2 million in cuts and other adjustments.

Poloncarz had initially proposed and touted a 9-cent decrease in the property tax rate for 2019. The budget approved on Thursday decreases the tax rate by 11 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

But property taxes will still rise by 2.6 percent.

Tax rates generally have fallen a few cents a year since 2014. But because of rising property values, the amount of taxes collected from property owners — the tax levy — has risen 2 percent to 5 percent a year.

Chairman Peter Savage and other Legislature Democrats defended the final budget. They point out the tax rate continues to fall, high sales tax revenue isn't guaranteed next year and no one got everything they wanted.

Republican County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw said Hardwick's vote torpedoed what could have been a historic tax cut for county residents.

"This is bipartisanship at its worst," Mychajliw said. "What good is cutting secretive, backroom deals between Democrats and Republicans if in the end, taxpayers are hurt?"

Hardwick said he considered the trade-off of millions more dollars to improve deteriorating county roads worth more than giving taxpayers a $10 tax cut, the amount he calculated as the savings for the owner of a $100,000 home in the City of Tonawanda under the minority caucus's tax-cut proposal.

The budget

The $1.53 billion budget was approved Thursday in a contentious 8-3 vote.

Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park, joined Lorigo and Rath in opposing the the budget. Lynne Dixon, I-Hamburg, also protested the budget amendment package, but she reluctantly voted for it, as did Loughran.

The budget includes an additional $4.75 million in existing and borrowed money for roads. Poloncarz said he would commit an additional $3.75 million in real estate transfer taxes in January to pay for the roadwork.

The budget cuts $1.2 million in proposed spending. It also absorbs $800,000 in community college "chargeback" fees that towns will no longer owe the county. That fee is determined by how many residents from a town attend a community college in another county. Districts bordering or near another county, like Hardwick's, have typically paid more.

Poloncarz and Savage agreed to the minority caucus's proposals to raise election inspector wages to $190 per day and cover all of the previously requested earmarks for nonprofit groups in minority and majority legislator districts — at a cost of roughly $1.5 million. Poloncarz also agreed to allocate $60,000 to Hearts to Hands, a nonprofit of mutual interest to Hardwick and Savage.

Unlike last year's fairly agreeable budget deliberations, neither caucus shared its draft budget amendments with the other side until the last minute, prompting a flurry of parliamentary and legal challenges.

Listen to legislators Hardwick and Rath defend and attack the budget proposal on the Legislature floor:

The minority caucus's proposal would have led to the first tax levy cut since 2013, and the biggest cut since 2001.

Lorigo expended considerable political energy to keep the minority's budget amendments in play during the budget process, gaining Loughran's support and forcing Savage back to the podium to consider it a week ago after Savage attempted to gavel the Legislature into recess.

Savage said he always planned to consider the minority caucus's amendments and find a compromise.

"It's our job as legislators is to work on a package that works for everyone," he said.

Political jockeying

The budget stir is the latest sign that Savage may face a leadership challenge next year. Members of the minority caucus are courting Loughran to become chairman of a new majority coalition that would include Republican-supported legislators.

"I've taken it issue by issue, and I've suffered the consequences," said Loughran, who has sided with Republicans on some controversial issues, including resolutions to fire the Erie County Water Authority chairman.

Likewise, Hardwick has broken with his minority caucus on issues, including votes on Erie County Medical Center funding and Water Authority leadership.

"I’m willing to consider items on their merits," Hardwick said. "I’m not going to vote party line. I thought that was something we’re coming to value in politics."

Minority caucus members said they went out of their way to ensure Hardwick had what he needed to support their budget amendment package.

"Kevin did what he always does," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca. "He sold his colleagues and taxpayers down the river to cut a deal that helps himself."

Minority caucus members said they expect Hardwick will win favors from Democrats because of his vote, such as not facing a serious Democratic opponent next year.

"I would bet the farm on it," Mills said.

Hardwick said he wasn't promised anything by anyone.

"There was no deal," he said. "There has been no discussion this year about next year. I’m hoping I won’t have an opponent. I anticipate that I will."