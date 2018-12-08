High School Extra: South Park beats Aquinas in upset win

When coach Willie “Hutch” Jones came to South Park from Burgard in the offseason to replace Peter Hudecki, he said his goal was to bring some more discipline and confidence to the Sparks’ team.

It may just be one game, but so far things are trending up as Jones and his South Park team knocked off Section V powerhouse Aquinas, 67-62.

“It was a nip and tuck kind of game,” said Jones. “We were down by one going into the fourth quarter.”

Sophomore Anthony Mack led the Sparks with 19 points, including a big 3-pointer late to help cement South Park’s victory.

“I think this was a big win where they could get some confidence in the new system,” said Jones.

Ianello’s 3-pointers lead Clarence to win

Sophomore Zach Ianello continued his deadly accuracy from beyond the stripe, making three huge 3-pointers in the first half to lift Clarence over Lancaster, 70-57, in the Legends’ christening of their brand new gym.

This was the first Red Devils’ victory over their ECIC rivals in five years.

“We got out to a hot start,” said Clarence coach Doug Ratka. Two of Ianello’s 3-pointers opened the game to get a 6-0 lead, and the now 2-0 Red Devils were off.

“He can really shoot it,” Ratka said. The sophomore forward/guard has hit eight 3-pointers in two first halves this season.

Another sophomore, JD Brooks, was stellar underneath, recording 12 points and 11 rebounds. Veteran River

Reinhart led the Devils with 23 points.

“He’s a great leader. He’s been a three-year starter with us, he controls the game,” Ratka said.

Clarence will host Williamsville East on Dec. 11 in a nonconference match.

NT girls defeat division rival Ken West

A win early in the season is great. A league win over a division rival is even better.

North Tonawanda’s girls basketball team experienced the latter in a 44-38 victory over rival Kenmore West Friday night. The Lumberjacks are now 1-0 in division play, and 1-1 overall.

North Tonawanda was led by sophomore Paige Book, who scored 19 points and nabbed 10 rebounds. Book, who started on the Lumberjacks’ varsity team as a freshman, is what Coach Peter Kennedy calls, “a natural.”

Basketball should be in Book’s genes; after all, her uncle, Ed Book, was a star on the Canisius Golden Griffins’ team in the early 1990s, averaging 17.8 points per game in his 1991-92 senior year.

“She knows the game and is a very tough player,” Kennedy said.

Another Niagara Frontier League game awaits the Lumberjacks. They’ll travel to Niagara Wheatfield and a date with the Falcons on Dec. 14.

Buffalo Arts wins big over daVinci

Buffalo Arts’ victory over daVinci wasn’t exactly a nailbiter.

The Cavaliers defeated the Dragons, 94-11. Friday night to put themselves at 2-2 on the season, and 2-0 in the Buffalo Public Schools Division.

Senior Jalen Carter-Keith led Buffalo Arts with 17 points on the day. Guard Cencear Benefield added 16, and junior Dreyzel Mack recorded 17.

Buffalo Arts now turns their attention to a nonleague game on Dec. 11 against Holland, before another league matchup against City Honors on Dec. 12.

The Dutchmen were defeated Friday, 90-30, by Orchard Park.