GRANDE, Joseph A., PhD

GRANDE - Joseph A., PhD December 5, 2018, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite (nee Edwards) Grande; son of the late Ida (nee Tricca) and Genuino Grande; dear brother of the late Genuino "Bill" Grande; brother-in-law of Denise Grande and the late James (Lucille) Edwards and Charlotte (Nels) Nigrelli; uncle of Stephen (Mary Ann), William (Diana) Timothy (Patricia), Christopher, Matthew, John, and Charles (Marya) Grande, James (Sara), Kathleen Edwards, and Thomas and Paul Nigrelli and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Rogers; also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 10, 2018 at St. Gregory the Great Church (Maple Rd. and St. Gregory Court) at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Dr. Grande's memory to D'Youville College, 320 Porter Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201.