Employees from the FMC Corp. plant in Middleport donated more than 600 pounds of food to the Middleport Area Community Food Pantry. Shown from left to right are FMC employees Bonnie Difino, Joe Burkett, and Taylor Kunzelman, and pantry volunteers Rosie Gaughan, Melanie Shuttleworth and John Shuttleworth. (Contributed photo)

FMC and employees donate food to Middleport pantry

The Middleport Area Community Food Pantry, 15 Vernon St., received more than 600 pounds of food recently, donated by workers and management at the FMC Corp. Agricultural Solutions plant in the village.

The FMC employees are members of Local 1180 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

"Throughout the year and especially during the holiday season, it is important to help those in our community who are in need," plant manager Roberta Kloda said. "Our entire FMC Middleport team is very happy to do this with the Middleport Area Community Food Pantry."

