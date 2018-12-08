Man breaks up fight at East Side bar, goes home to discover he was stabbed

A man who tried to break up a fight among multiple patrons at an East Side bar didn't discover he had been stabbed until after he got home.

According to Buffalo Police, a man reported around 4:40 a.m. Saturday that he had been at the bar Laurel and Hardy's at 1388 Broadway and attempted to separate people after a fight broke out involving multiple patrons. He was stabbed in the process, according to the report, but didn't realize it until after he left.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, according to the report.