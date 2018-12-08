ERB, Marjorie M. (Meyer)

December 5, 2018; beloved wife of the late George S. "Skip" Erb; loving mother of Douglas (Sandra) Erb and Rebecca (Michael) Radke; cherished Nana of Amy Keller; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where funeral will be held Tuesday, 11 AM. Memorial donations to the Buffalo City Mission.