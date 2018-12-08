Elderly man robbed by panhandler outside store

An 85-year-old Willow Avenue man told Niagara Falls Police that he was robbed of $300 and a credit card Friday afternoon while sitting in his car on Main Street.

The man told officers he parked outside the B & B Cigar Store, 2006 Main St., around noon and was about to exit his car when a man approached and began asking him for money. The panhandler then reached into the man's jacket pocket, snatched $300 in cash and a credit card, and ran from the scene.

A store employee who witnessed the incident told police the suspect has been kicked out of the store in the past for begging for money and merchandise. Police are seeking the man for questioning.