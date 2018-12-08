DOYLE, Elmer J., Jr.

DOYLE - Elmer J., Jr. December 2, 2018. Devoted husband of the late Edith C. (nee Cross) Doyle; loving father of Kevin (Carol), Chris (Susan) and Peter (Amy) Doyle; cherished grandfather of Benjamin (Alexandra), Jacob, Nicholas, Kathryn, John, Molly and Lucy; great-grandfather of Cameron and Zoe; dear brother of Denis (late Daphne) and the late Richard Doyle; brother-in-law of Carol Doyle; step-brother of Maureen (late Bevin) Koeppel and Guy (Vaska) Jones; uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com.