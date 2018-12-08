DOVERSPIKE, Roger L.

Doverspike - Roger L. Of Hamburg, NY December 5, 2018; beloved husband of the late Marybeth E. (nee Hammer) Doverspike; loving father of Kenneth, Daniel (Barbara) and the late Edward J. Doverspike; cherished grandfather of Kathleen, Lynae, Matthew and Justin; dearest son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Schenck) Doverspike; dear brother of Della (Paul) Dunn, Jane Leonard and the late Cherye (William) Price; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Wednesday at 9:15 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church at 10 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com