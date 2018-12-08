Depew blames negative state audit on crimes by former public works chief

Village of Depew officials blame most of the complaints in a state audit of their purchasing procedures on former public works administrator Phillip Fleck, who pleaded guilty in June to official misconduct.

The State Comptroller's Office, in an audit issued Wednesday, said it examined 59 purchases made by the village between 2015 and May of this year, and found no evidence quotes were obtained before making 17 of the purchases.

Village Attorney Kathleen M. McDonald, in a response letter, said most of the undocumented purchases were made by the former public works chief, "who was deliberately using deceptive means in purchases for fraudulent and self-serving purposes."

Fleck, who resigned in November 2017, was fined $1,000 for personally purchasing some village property and then trading it in for a new backhoe.