Cuomo signs bill requiring private school sexual abuse reporting

Employees of private schools will be required to report all possible incidents of child sexual abuse under terms of a bill signed Friday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The new law, which takes effect in six months, passed both houses of the Legislature unanimously. Local co-sponsors of the bill included Sens. Michael H. Ranzenhofer and Patrick M. Gallivan.

A sponsors' memorandum said allegations of unreported sexual abuse of private school students by teachers who were not prosecuted leave "a serious void in the effort to ensure child abuse is immediately reported to law enforcement."

Among the private schools where decades-old cases of sexual abuse have recently come to light are the Park School in Amherst and the Nichols School in Buffalo.