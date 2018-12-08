COLLINS, Robert "R.J."

November 25, 2018, dear son of Sandra Ludwig and Mark Kerwood and the late Robert Collins, Jr.; loving companion of Lisa Obrocta. A visitation will be held Sunday 4-8 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. A private Funeral Service will be held Monday. Shiva will be held Monday and Tuesday after 3 PM at Sandy and Mark's residence. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to www.classroomchampions.org. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com