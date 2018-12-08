Colleges: Niagara can't complete weekend sweep over Colgate

Niagara was unable to complete a weekend hockey sweep of Colgate Saturday night at Dwyer Arena and saw its four-game home unbeaten string ended, 2-0.

Bobby McMann scored on the power play just 36 seconds into the second period to put the Red Raiders in front. Jeff Stewart made it 2-0 at 15:06 of the third.

The Purple Eagles were outshot 41-17.

Niagara (8-9-1) had won the opener of the nonleague series, 4-2, on Friday night at Dwyer. Colgate is 4-9-2.

Hoops: Bowling Green defeats Canisius women

Bowling Green outscored Canisius, 27-8, in the opening quarter, leading all the way for a 74-563 victory over the Golden Griffins in women's basketball on Saturday afternoon at the Koessler Athletic Center.

The visiting Falcons dominated the game despite an double-double performance by Canisius senior Sara Hinrikstottir who had 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Bowling Green, playing its first sason under coach Robyn Fralick made 11 of 20 field goal attempts in the opening quarter to only 3 of 16 for Canisius. It was 44-20 at the half.

Andrea Cecil (19), Morgan McMillen (14) and Angela Perry (11) led the Falcons (4-4). Canisius fell to 1-8 and will be off until a Dec. 16 game at Akron, another Mid-American Conference opponent.

Niagara home to UNH

After their stunning 71-70 upset at Pittsburgh last Monday, Niagara's men's team (3-4) be back in action today at the Gallagher Center against New Hampshire (2-7) at 12:30 p.m.

The win over the Panthers of the Atlantic Coast Conference snapped a three-game Niagara losing streak and was the first in 37 years over a team that is now in one of the Power 5 conferences. That was against Penn State in 1981-82 season when the Nittany Lions were a member of the Atlantic 10 before their entry into the Big 10.

New Hampshire, which used to face Niagara regularly in the old North Atlantic Conference in the 1980s, has lost its last six games including games against Connecticut and Seton Hall. The Wildcats' two wins were over Division III opposition.

UB wrestlers win at George Mason

The University at Buffalo wrestlers defeated George Mason, 26-7, on Saturday afternoon in Fairfax, Va.

Kyle Akins (125 pounds), Derek Span (133), John Arceri (141), Alex Smythe (157), Jake Lanning (171), Logan Rill (184), Sam Schuyler (197) and Jake Gunning )285) won their matches for the Bulls, who will wrestle their first Mid-American Conference opponent next Sunday when they travel to Missouri.