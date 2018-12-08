College Roundup: Niagara hockey evens record with win over Colgate

Niagara remained undefeated at the Dwyer Arena Friday with a 4-2 victory over Colgate. Four different Purple Eagles scored, and goaltender Brian Wilson made 37 saves for the win.

The game got out to a slow start before sophomore Justin Kendall found the back of the net just before the end of the first period.

Colgate (3-9-2 ECAC) would strike back after the break to take a 2-1 lead, courtesy of Tyler Penner and Jacob Panetta.

That would be all the scoring the Raiders would do for the night; Niagara (8-8-1) answered with a goal from Johnny Curran on a power play to tie the game at two.

Early in the third, freshman Reed Robinson would put the Eagles ahead for good with his sixth goal of the season.

With eight minutes to spare, sophomore Eric Cooley would net an insurance goal to secure Niagara’s eighth overall win.

Colgate will get another chance to end Niagara’s home undefeated streak tonight at 7 p.m.

Flyers end Bulls’ win streak

The UB women’s four-game win streak away from Alumni Arena was ended Friday at the hands of the Dayton Flyers, 72-59.

Cierra Dillard led the Bulls (6-2) with 21 points and five assists. Adebola Adeyeye nabbed a team-high nine rebounds and added five points of her own. UB sank just 27.6 percent of its shots from the floor on the day.

Senior Lauren Cannatelli led the Flyers (3-5) with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. She chipped in three boards and two assists.

Buffalo got out to a sluggish start, outscored 17-6 in the first quarter, but managed to take a narrow 27-26 lead with just over four minutes to play before halftime. Dayton would score eight unanswered points to take a 34-27 lead into the break.

UB hung with Dayton in the third quarter, but the Bulls’ shooting eventually went cold. Dayton took a double-digit lead and never looked back as UB fell to 6-2.

Buffalo gets 11 days to rest before their road trip continues at Dartmouth on Dec. 18.

Francis nets 20 in Bona win

St. Bonaventure’s women’s team cruised to a 70-58 victory over rival Siena Friday night, led by freshman Deja Francis and her stellar 20-point night.

Francis scored nine of her points in the final quarter, just after the Saints (3-6) tied the game at 47 apiece, similar to St. Bonaventure’s loss to Akron, in which the Bonnies lost a two-possession lead to the Zips.

Redshirt junior Dejah Logan added 15 points of her own, including four 3-pointers.

"Everyone on the roster gave us something. We need to get a little cleaner defensively, but that’s something where we need to continue to grow," said St. Bonaventure coach Jesse Fleming after the game.

"Dajah Logan made some threes, Danielle Migliore made some big shots. Deja Francis started to feel it a little bit and had an incredible performance."

St. Bonaventure, now 3-6, will travel to State College, Pa. on Sunday for a date with Penn State. The Nittany Lions are ranked first in the Big Ten conference, but suffered a 64-58 loss to the Duquesne Dukes on Dec. 5.