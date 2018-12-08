Chief of Staff John Kelly to leave post at end of the year

Although the president had made a display of saying that Mr. Kelly, 68, would stay through the 2020 re-election effort, the chief of staff was blunt with several people in the White House that he planned to make it only through the midterms.

Presidents typically make changes in staffing after midterm elections. During a wide-ranging news conference the day after the vote, the president deflected questions about the job security of Mr. Kelly and Jeff Sessions, the attorney general at the time. Mr. Sessions was forced out later in the day in a Twitter post.

“People leave,” Mr. Trump said at the time, adding that he had not heard anything about Mr. Kelly leaving.

“It’s a very exhausting job — although I love doing it, I must tell you — but it’s exhausting for a lot of people,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m surprised that a lot of people, they start off, they’re young people. They’re there for two years, and they’re old by the time they leave.”

Mr. Kelly’s resignation had long been rumored, amid signs that he and Mr. Trump had grown irritated with each other. The president — as freewheeling as Mr. Kelly is methodical — privately fumed that he thought his chief was hiding things from him, and frequently upbraided him in the West Wing on matters large and small.

The chief of staff, who often said privately that he did not believe that Mr. Trump appreciated or understood his own job, had taken to telling colleagues “I don’t need this” after such criticism from the president.

Yet for months, the dysfunctional dynamic continued without a firing or a resignation.

