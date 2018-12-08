Cheektowaga man arrested in sexual misconduct case

A Cheektowaga man was arrested Friday by State Police investigators and charged with sexual misconduct, child endangerment and two felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child under the age of 17.

Trooper James O'Callaghan, spokesman for State Police Troop A, said Terrill C. McLin, 20, was arrested after investigators found images and other evidence on McLin's electronic devices that showed he allegedly had sexual encounters with a 15-year-old boy in April 2017.

McLin was named in a tip State Police received that month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators seized some of McLin's electronic devices June 21 to further the probe.

He was released on his own recognizance after processing at the Clarence State Police station.