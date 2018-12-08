Cattaraugus County drug raid nets one arrest

A South Dayton woman was arrested on a felony count of possessing crystal methamphetamine after the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force raided her home Thursday night.

Laurie Newcomb, 41, of Pine Street, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office, whose deputies assisted in the execution of the search warrant, said officers found packaging, scales and pills in addition to the crystal meth. A news release said more charges and more arrests are pending.

Newcomb was jailed in lieu of $2,500 bail.

The task force includes members from the Salamanca, Gowanda and Franklinville police departments as well as the State Police and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.