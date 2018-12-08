Canisius tops South Park to win its Keenan Tournament

Canisius sophomore Eric Kegler had 14 points and Joseph Ciocca, another soph, had 13 points and was the tournament MVP, as the Crusaders defeated South Park, 66-56, to win its 13th annual Tom Keenan Memorial Tournament at the Kennedy Field House. Dwayne Vass added 12 points for Canisius.

Aquinas, which was upset by South Park in the first round on Friday, defeated West Seneca West, 69-52 in the third-place game. Adrian Baugh had 19 points for the losing Indians.

Orchard Park defeated Hamburg, 63-41, in the championship game of the Bank of Holland Southtowns Tournament. Nathan Wereski of the Quakers was tournament MVP.

Noah Denz was a standout for East Aurora in a 62-36 win over Holland in the third-place game. Will Covington had 23 points for the winning Blue Devils.

Kearney, Falls win Cataract City games

Bishop Kearney of Rochester got a little breathing room in the fourth quarter and defeated Williamsville South, 60-52, in the Cataract City Classic in Niagara Falls.

Six-foot-6 Miles Monechecourt led Kearney with 19 points.

South trailed only 42-41 entering the fourth quarter.

Mike DiGiulio and Devin Degree has 16 points each and Angelo Torres 14 for the Billies.

Willie Lightfoot had 19 points as Niagara Falls routed Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 76-39 in Cataract nightcap.

Kenmore West icers top NT

Michael Barker scored two goals and Chris Cairns made 19 saves to lead Kenmore West over North Tonawanda, 5-2, in their Section VI Boys Hockey Federation Divison II game at Amherst Northtown Center.

Dylan Spec, Bryan Hummel and Gaven Piehler had the other goals for the Blue Devils while Cam Crosier and Ethan Yotter had two assists each.

Jackson Burns and Nikolas D'Andrea scored for NT.

It was the third win in a row in league play for Kenmore West (3-1) while NT had its two-game win streak end.

In other games at Amherst Northtown Center, Colin Regian scored twice and assisted on another goal for Sweet Home (3-1) in a 4-2 win over Lockport-Niagara Falls (1-5) in Division II Dalton Wright had two goals and an assist and Tim Stuart scored a pair for Hamburg in a 6-0 win over Williamsville South in a nondivision game.

Mount St. Mary wins in New York City

A look at the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center, prayers at St. Patrick's Cathedral and a 58-55 upset over St. John's Prep made for a busy day for the Mount St. Mary basketball team on a visit to New York City Saturday.

Lois Garlow scored eight of the Thunder's points as they took an 18-13 first quarter lead and she had nine in the fourth quarter as the Mount held off a rally by the Red Storm.

Garlow made four threes and had six assists in the victory.

"She played as good as she did last year," said Mount St. Mary coach Fran Snyder of the Thunder's senior standout.

Center Grace O'Brien had 10 points and led the Mount's rebounding with nine boards.