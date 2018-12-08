Ullmark given little help, makes 35 saves in Sabres' defeat

Linus Ullmark has been known to keep his postgame interviews light, no matter the result. He used the term "spicy" to describe the playoff-like atmosphere at KeyBank Center following an overtime loss to Toronto Tuesday night. But the Buffalo Sabres' 25-year-old backup goalie is also quick to give a critical self-evaluation of his play.

He kept his remarks short following the Sabres' 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday afternoon, despite the fact that all six of those goals were unanswered. Ullmark did not say it to reporters, but he received little help from those in front of him. The Flyers had 41 shots compared to Buffalo's 30 and many of those were close to the net.

Ullmark was tasked with making a second consecutive start because the Sabres' starter, Carter Hutton, is day to day with an unspecified upper-body injury. Though Ullmark suffered his first regulation loss of the season, he again proved capable of making big saves in key moments.

"It’s tough," Sabres coach Phil Housley said when asked how difficult it was to not win for Ullmark. "He makes that huge save in the second period on the power play when we’re on the penalty kill. I just thought we didn’t check right to the end, and we sort of left them out there, especially the fourth, fifth and sixth goals. That was tough."

Housley was referring to his players making it easy on the Flyers. Claude Giroux's go-ahead shorthanded goal 2:49 into the third period came during a 3-on-1 odd-man rush, the result of winger Sam Reinhart's turnover in the offensive zone. The three other third-period goals were the result of Philadelphia forwards being left open in front of the net.

Ullmark was again solid when given help. With just over a minute left in the first period, Ullmark stopped Travis Konecny on a breakaway and quickly recovered to make a save on Giroux's rebound shot attempt. Ullmark also made a glove save on Jakub Voráček to prevent a second-period power play goal.

“I just go out there, play my game, try to play my best and worry about what’s going on in front of me," Ullmark said afterward.

The Sabres did not contest enough shots. James Van Riemsdyk scored 12:52 into the first period to cut the deficit to one by collecting Giroux's faceoff win on the right hash of the faceoff circle and rifling an uncontested wrist shot over Ullmark's glove.

When Ivan Provorov tied the score at 10:10 into the second period, he was given the puck in space at the top of the faceoff circle and snapped another uncontested shot on net. Despite allowing six goals, Ullmark has a .913 save percentage in 10 starts. For all that has ailed the Sabres, now 17-9-4, during their five-game skid, goaltending has continued to be a strength.

“I think we just have to keep looking forward instead of looking backwards," Ullmark said. "Whatever happens, happens. You can’t cry over spilled milk.”

• • •

Jack Eichel's two goals gave him multiple points in four of his last five games. He ranks third in the NHL with 14 multi-point games this season, one game behind the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead.

• • •

Phil Varone, a center recalled by the Flyers Friday and a former Sabres farmhand, was a healthy scratch Saturday. The 28-year-old played parts of three seasons in Buffalo, appearing in a total of 42 games from 2013-16.