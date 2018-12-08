Mike Harrington: An absolute stinker has Sabres suddenly facing stark problems

The Buffalo Sabres had the town in a tizzy when they won 10 straight games. Now they've turned around and immediately given half of that streak back.

Any way you turned, regression was staring you in the face even as the wins and points were piling up. Whether it was goal differential, coming back in the third period, surviving to win nine one-goal games or going 7-0 in overtime or shootouts, the stat world's prevailing theory was that it couldn't last.

You just didn't think the other side would be so instantaneous. Or so stark.

The Sabres now have five straight losses — and a growing laundry list of problems that were on full display during Saturday's 6-2 meltdown against Philadelphia in KeyBank Center.

Phil Housley said afterward it was a stinker. That's doing a disservice to stinkers. This was downright putrid.

It was a result that carries some ominous overtones to it.

The only team in NHL history to ever post a 10-game winning streak and not make the playoffs? The Flyers, two years ago. But if you're looking for weird signs, it's only fair to point out Philly LOST 10 in a row last season and somehow made the postseason.

(Maybe that just shows the Flyers are a weird outlier you can't put any stock in when approaching from either direction).

Although the Sabres' fan base and social media may be ready to get all apoplectic, the sense is the denizens of the dressing room simply have no choice but to put their noses to the grindstone and get back to work.

This is no time to panic. Yet.

The Sabres were a mess in their defensive zone for much of the final two periods of this one. And four goals in the third, including three in a 2:50 stretch, with a 2-2 game there for the taking is unlike anything we've seen since mid-October.

"That's not us," insisted captain Jack Eichel. "The streak we were on, that's over. Means nothing now. Now I think we're losing sight of what's made us successful. We haven't worked really. That's a prime example."

Eichel was blunt when he said the Sabres haven't earned anything yet. Sure, they got a ton of notoriety from the streak but in the grand scheme of the hockey world, the entire run came in November. The elite teams are just getting their legs loosened up in November so that they're ready to do big things in March and April. And even in May and June.

But the Sabres now have injuries, from Carter Hutton to half their defense corps. Memo to Housley and GM Jason Botterill: One game of Matt Tennyson is more than enough. Be sure Brendan Guhle or Will Borgen are here Tuesday.

And while the defense had a rough day, things are no better on offense. The secondary scoring, which was iffy, is now completely non-existent.

Eichel has the Sabres' last four goals and has combined with Sam Reinhart for the last seven. During the five-game losing streak, Reinhart (5), Eichel (4) and Jeff Skinner (1) have 10 of the Sabres' 12 goals. The others were in the loss at Tampa by Zemgus Girgensons and Tage Thompson. And Skinner is now going cold, with no shots on goal Saturday and only one goal in the five-game skid.

Starting with the Nov. 30 loss at Florida, that's four straight games where no one other than the top three forwards has scored a goal. Nothing from Kyle Okposo. Or Jason Pominville. Or Conor Sheary. Or young players like Casey Mittelstadt and Thompson. None from veterans like Patrik Berglund or Vladimir Sobotka. None from Johan Larsson or Evan Rodrigues, who have combined for two goals and a minus-16 rating on the season.

None from any of the defenseman either. There's being out of balance on offense and being utterly top-heavy.

Right now, the Sabres are crushing the scale.

Saturday's collapse was stunning in its scope. The Sabres came from the gate roaring. Eichel made mincemeat of defenseman Radko Gudas, the world's least favorite Flyer, by going wide and then burning Anthony Stolarz with a laser off the post to make it 1-0 at 4:04. The captain was still flying around the ice and made it 2-0 at 12:02 on a deflection of Lawrence Pilut's neatly directed point shot.

After one goal in 16 games, Eichel had four goals in 29 1/2 minutes when you go back to Tuesday's overtime thriller against Toronto.

It looked like Eichel was going to go all Patrik Laine on us and score about five goals in this one. But the fact of the matter was things were too easy, too loose. Housley felt his team thinking it would have an easy game, just like it did against the Flyers on Nov. 21, when a 4-0 lead in the first period turned into a 5-2 win.

Didn't happen this time. The Sabres got outshot, 26-13, in the final 40 minutes and 12-4 in the decisive third period. The power play is 1 for 14 and got burned for Claude Giroux's game-winning short-handed goal. Poor Linus Ullmark got so little help in net that he should have taken his skates and sticks and gloves and gone home and let his teammates figure out the mess.

"We're a hard-checking team and we got away from that," Housley said. "We wanted to be fancy. We didn’t make the right decisions. When we do that, we’re not a very good team. We’re very average."

"We've got to get back to what made us successful," Eichel said. "That's not it."