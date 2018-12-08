BROWNING, Robert L., Sr.

BROWNING - Robert L., Sr. December 6, 2018, of Silver Creek, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY. Beloved husband of Dolores (Hilliard) Browning. Loving father of Robert Jr. (Janet), Ronald (Bobbie Jo), Randall (Tracy), Russell (Dolores) Browning, Kathy (Donald) Warrington, Darlene (late Tom) Sell and Mary Jane (Skeeter) Wasmund. Grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Mary Belle and Russell Browning. Brother-in-law of June Browning. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-7 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday at 9:30 AM from St. Columban's Church, 2546 Lake Rd. (Rt. 5), Silver Creek, NY. Please assemble at church. Bob was a Korean War Veteran, member of American Legion Post 1640, William R. Dills VFW Post 199, 16472 Samuel Cimino Post of Silver Creek, Hamburg Moose Lodge 1614 and a retiree of Bethlehem Steel. Your condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com