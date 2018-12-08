Bob McCarthy: An insight into Democrats' direction

Impress your friends at holiday gatherings with these political factoids:

• Democratic committee members from the Erie County Legislature’s 7th District will select a successor to Legislator Pat Burke on Monday following his November election to the Assembly. It’s standard procedure, with the Legislature usually following the committee’s recommendation with an appointment.

But the Monday meeting may point to interesting days ahead. Most sources say party leaders favor Tim Myers, a Cheektowaga Council member. But Brian Nowak, another Cheektowaga Council member, is also viewed as a strong contender.

“Whoever gets the endorsement, Tim Myers or Brian Nowak, will get our support,” says Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner. “We need to get behind someone.”

Nowak stems from the party’s “progressive” wing and was the area’s most visible supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential candidacy back in 2016. Burke has endorsed him. Now the Monday meeting will offer a signal as to just where the party leans these days.

Democrats could also be girding for a September primary. Burke, you recall, reached County Hall in 2013 by challenging the choice of party leaders in a primary. And if Myers and Nowak square off in September, it’s a good bet a Burke-like candidate from South Buffalo could run up the middle.

That scenario holds no appeal for Chairman Zellner.

“We don’t need to be spending resources on a primary,” he said.

• Buffalo Dems next week will also select a city judge candidate to replace the retiring James A.W. McLeod. Lenora Foote-Beavers is expected to gain the nod over Ian Harrington. Foote-Beavers, say party sources, has widespread support — including the forces of Mayor Byron W. Brown.

• Roger Stone, whose name continues to dominate reports linked to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of the 2016 presidential election, has never appeared concerned about having enough money to get through the weekend. The thrift store did not supply those impeccably tailored suits.

But Michael Caputo, the East Aurora political consultant and Stone protege, says legal bills have depleted his friend’s resources. So just days after Donald Trump lauded Stone’s “guts” in a presidential tweet, Caputo began emailing his own network last week with requests for contributions he hopes will total $50,000.

“Roger has lost everything, and I pledge to you every cent will go to pay the costs he’s incurring due to his two year torture,” Caputo said in his appeal. “He’s been behind President Trump all the way, all those years. The President backs him up. I back him up.”

Caputo has long complained about the financial consequences of his own encounters with congressional hearings and Mueller’s probe, and established his own GoFundMe account earlier this year that he says netted $370,000.

Caputo said he will use some proceeds from his account to help “several other Trump associates in these investigations.” They include Kristen Davis, he said, the one-time “Manhattan Madam” who ran for governor in 2010. The New York Times reported then that Stone was advising her campaign.

The Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives will only lead to more congressional inquiries, Caputo predicted, and the need to dip into his contributions again.

“The cameras have proven addicting for those Democrats as they look at higher office,” Caputo told the Politics Column. “Unfortunately, many will have to pay for their aspirations.”

Welcome to Politics 2018-19.

• Quote of the Week stems from former President George W. Bush at the funeral of his father, former President George H.W. Bush: “When the history books are written, they will say that George H.W. Bush was a great president of the United States, a diplomat of unmatched skill, a commander in chief of formidable accomplishment and a gentleman who executed the duties of his office with dignity and honor.”