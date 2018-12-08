[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Bills have lost nine challenges in a row

When Rex Ryan was the coach of the Bills, the team proposed a rule change that would allow coaches to challenge every call on the field. The owners didn't go for it, but at the rate the Bills are currently winning challenges, maybe that was for the best.

As Mark Gaughan laid out, the Bills are just 1-for-10 on challenges since Sean McDermott took over as head coach. McDermott won his first challenge, getting a long pass overturned in Week 3 of last season, but he has lost nine in a row since then.

Not every challenge is created equal. Sometimes McDermott has challenged a play to try to catch a break for his defense, or, like last week, because the challenge had a shot at getting the Bills points. But 1-for-10 is still a pretty bad look. McDermott hasn't said which assistant coach is responsible for replays, but the process could use some fine-tuning.

“Ultimately it is my responsibility to throw the flag or not,” McDermott said. “You try, No. 1, not to get caught up in the emotion of the play. There’s a lot of things that go on with the emotions of a play, especially when you’re at home with the crowd. You get the best view I can from the position I’m in, and I talk to my guys up top there.”

Bills' ticket-taker has seen plenty in 50 years: The Bills on Friday honored Jack Birner, who has been a ticket-taker for 50 years. The best part is that Birner met his wife, Charlene, through the job – she has been a ticket-taker for 34 years.

How we see it: The Bills are the favorite for the first time all season, and all five pickers think the Bills can cover -3.5 against the Jets. Here are selections against the spread for every game. Milt Northrop previewed every game in his bettors' guide to Week 14.

X's and O's: Gaughan detailed how the Bills' defensive backs trust in each other to make the right read, which has led to the league's best rating against the pass. On the other side of the ball, the Bills will need to be careful of blitzes from Jets coach Todd Bowles, whose job may be on the line.

Take Five: Josh Allen is likely to take another step vs. Sam Darnold and the lowly Jets, Vic Carucci wrote.

Mailbag: Jay Skurski answered a bunch of Bills questions, but this week's big revelation was that his full name is really Jay, not Jason.

Kelvin Benjamin on joining Chiefs: "I'm happy and glad to be here," Benjamin said. And why wouldn't he be, landing with a Super Bowl contender after being cut by the Bills.

Former Bills linebacker Butch Robertson killed: A local news station reported that Robertson was killed in car crash near Dallas. He played with the Bills from 1979-82.

