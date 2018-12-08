Bailey's two goals push Amerks past Providence

Justin Bailey scored twice, Jonas Johansson recorded 26 saves and Rochester emerged victorious over the Providence Bruins, 2-1, Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

The Americans move to 15-6-2 and remain in first place in the North Division. Providence falls to 11-9-4 and remains in fifth place in the Atlantic Division.

Bailey’s goals, his fifth and sixth of the season, came early in the game and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Rasmus Asplund and Brendan Guhle were credited with the assist for Bailey’s first goal. The second goal went in unassisted.

Though the Amerks failed to find the back of the net for the rest of the night, Johansson’s strong goaltending kept the game in Rochester’s favor.

Providence did hit paydirt midway through the second period when wingman Zach Senyshyn slipped a shot past Johansson’s glove.

The netminder doubled down and saved a tie after that, knocking away a point-blank slap shot from Martin Bakos.

Rochester travels to Syracuse tonight to face the Crunch at 7 p.m.