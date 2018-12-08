Awkward broadcast: Amerks announcer learns of Beauts coach's dismissal on air

Awkward moments are unavoidable parts of the human experience. They're often incredibly uncomfortable as they happen, but just as often shrugged off quickly or laughed about later.

Women's professional hockey team the Buffalo Beauts made a surprise decision to fire their coaching staff Friday evening, releasing Ric Seiling and assistant Craig Muni from their duties after a 3-3 start.

Despite the fresh news, Seiling didn't shirk his color commentary duties in Rochester, where he's called games for the Amerks, of the American Hockey League, for 16 seasons. Rochester blog Pickin' Splinters helped clarify the rushed timetable of the meeting with Beauts general manager Nik Fattey, Seiling's drive to Rochester and the start of the Amerks game in an article praising Seiling's professionalism.

Into the second period of Rochester's clash with Providence, however, longtime play-by-play announcer Don Stevens apparently hadn't heard the news of Seiling's firing, innocently giving his broadcast partner a chance to plug the Beauts' approaching game Dec. 8. And wow, was that exchange awkward.

Twitter user @Steelopus captured the moment, via AHL TV, below. Seiling's discomfort is almost tangible through the broadcast, and Stevens handles the jarring news awkwardly at first before bombing back into his description of the action.

This was the most awkward moment I’ve ever heard between a play-by-play guy and his color-analyst, as Don Stevens didn’t know yet that Ric Seiling had been relieved of his duties as coach of the Buffalo Beauts. Holy moly. And then Don just jumps right back into his PBP cadence! pic.twitter.com/5OuMKLkUsp — steelopus (@steelopus) December 8, 2018

We can hope that this moment of immense discomfort will be laughed at between the veteran broadcasters sooner rather than later. Obviously, there was no ill will between Stevens and Seiling, just rushed preparation and small window of time between the coach's firing and his on-air duties.

Seiling was honest and deflecting in explaining why he still took his place in the booth.

"I enjoy doing this. I enjoy watching the Amerks, they’re a great hockey team this year, they’re playing well," Seiling told reporters. "I can put my headset on, watch a hockey game, get my two cents in. Nobody’s arguing with you."

