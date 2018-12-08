Another Voice: Legislature needs to end lulus before considering pay raises

By Sen. Chris Jacobs

As a first-term state senator, I have come to realize that Albany has its own language and terminology. One of the oddest examples of “Albany-speak” is the term “lulu.” The word is shorthand for “payment in lieu of salary.” In plain-speak it means payments made to legislators in addition to their salary.

Most lulus are awarded to legislators who are heads of committees or are in leadership positions. For instance, chairs of certain committees receive lulus as high as $30,000, this added to the legislatively approved salary of $79,500.

Some leadership positions awarded lulus have very odd titles, such as Majority Whip of the Senate or Assembly Chairman of Committee on Standing Committees, both of which appointments pay an additional $20,000 annually. I would suspect most legislators, like myself, have no idea what appointees to these positions actually do.

In total, this lulu compensation scheme costs taxpayers nearly $3 million annually. Further, these lucrative leadership positions are typically given to legislators with a significant amount of seniority. This system causes certain legislators to make tens of thousands more in take home pay than newer members. The lulu system is neither fair, equitable nor transparent.

Currently, a four-member Compensation Committee has been established to make recommendations on whether legislator salaries should be increased and how they are structured. I am not in favor of a pay increase. I knew what the salary was when I ran for office and I will not advocate for more pay now that I am serving in office.

I do urge the Compensation Committee to recommend ending the practice of lulus for committee chairs and leadership positions. The lulu system has been a back-door way to raise salaries for some legislators without legislative or voter approval.

If the Compensation Committee determines it is warranted to increase the annual salary for members of the state Legislature, they should pay for these raises with these millions in lulu funds. These $3 million in lulus spread evenly to each member of the Assembly and Senate would constitute a significant pay increase — from $79,500 to $93,028 — without asking for more from the taxpayer.

If citizens are to trust our government, we must govern in an open, honest and transparent way. Ending the practice of lulu stipends would be a major step in the right direction and, if recommended, a way to pay for salary increases with no additional burden to the taxpayer.

Chris Jacobs is the state senator for the 60th District, representing Grand Island, Tonawanda, Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Evans and Brant.