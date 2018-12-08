Amerks end 13-Syracuse point streak

First-place Rochester expanded its league in the North Division of the American Hockey League with a 4-3 victory over the rival Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night at the Onondaga County War Memorial in Syracuse. The outcome ended the Crunch's 13-game point streak (11-0-2).

Rochester took a 3-1 lead into the third period but the Crunch closed the gap on goals by Cal Foote at 1:03 and by Taylor Raddysh on the power play with 8:05 left.

Wayne Simpson scored at 1:18 of the opening period to put the Americans in front and later assisted on the 14th goal of the season by defenseman Zach Redmond.

Tyler Randell also scored in the first period for the Amerks, getting his first of the season in his 12th game with Jack Dougherty assisting. Victor Olofsson scored the winning goal, on the power play when he made it 4-2 at 9:49 of the third with Brendan Guhle picking up his 10th assist.

Adam Wilcox made 23 saves for the Amerks. He allowed only a first period tally by Andy Andreoff for two periods. Connor Ingram had 28 saves for Syracuse.

Rochester (16-6-2) with 34 points extended its lead to six points over Syracuse (13-6-1). Cleveland (12-9-3) is next.

Friday night's 2-1 home win on a pair of goals by Justin Bailey was Rochester's first over the Providence Bruins since Jan. 18, 2009, seven games including two overtime losses.