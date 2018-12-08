ALBIG, Leonard J.

ALBIG - Leonard J. November 30, 2018, age 94 of Rockledge, FL, formerly of Orchard Park. Beloved husband of Jean Albig; father of Susan (Richard) Anderson and Lori (George) Palesh; brother-in-law of Alice Boquard. Len was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran and a former employee at the Ford Stamping Plant, Blasdell, NY. At his request, his body has been donated to the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. If desired, memorials may be made to Health First Hospice Foundation, Melbourne, FL or your local hospice center. There will be no services.