A Sportsman's Tale: Bowhunting thrills in Wyoming County with first buck

By Amanda Webber

Every year, my fiancé Marc and I have planned for a week’s vacation during bow season, thankful to have my parents to keep our kids.

After this past Halloween, we packed the truck and headed to camp, fully prepared for not-so-pleasant weather.

We had rainy, windy days; the deer were hiding; and we were waiting patiently for an opportunity. Finally, a spike buck coming in range caught me moving and trotted away. A couple of days later, a doe walked cautiously into range. She turned, I pulled full draw and my peep was twisted. I couldn't see my sight. I had to back off and watch it walk away.

Frustrations built after a few days and then came the last day of vacation. I woke up confident, again, thinking it was the day. It was a quiet and crisp Wednesday morning. I walked about a half-mile to my stand with hopes the woods would be calm by sunrise. Two yearlings were around me for an hour.

Knowing it was my last day of vacation, I was standing waiting for a shot. At the same time, a buck snuck up behind me. No chance, so I watched him walk away. Hung my bow, sat down and texted Marc.

I was so angry, thinking, "I'm not going home with one less tag." Shortly after, the two deer bedded 50 yards from me. While watching them, they perked up looking through the woods. I saw brown trotting through the trees, and it was another buck! It was the first time I've ever turned a deer around using my calls! But he turned and ran the same way he came.

Within a few minutes the two stood up and looked ahead. This time, two deer came through the opening. A doe walked in and veered off to my right. I stood up, turned right, closed my eyes and prayed it was a buck following her. I only saw the antlers and waited for the target.

She walked slowly about 25 yards away, the buck walking slower and grunting right behind her. He stopped broadside behind a tree. I drew my bow. He stepped forward and I released. I saw the hit and he took off running. I hung my bow and called Marc. I could barely talk and my hands were shaking uncontrollably. I knew I made the shot and I heard him crash. He told me to head back to camp and we'd go in an hour to track him.

I was so excited it was a struggle to make it down the ladder. I quietly walked over to where I made the shot and there was the blood trail. I told Marc, "I have my trophy," but I had no idea how big of one.

It felt like eternity and it was surreal having my family messaging me: "You have it" and "send pictures" when we didn't even go look yet. After watching two or three deer each sit, and opportunities pass, this brute strolled through. I've always said, when I have my chance, my trophy was going to the biggest mount in the living room. I had no idea that'd be the case until we found him within 80 yards of the shot.

It was a day we'll never forget and this is only one of many memories made this hunting season. I hope other hunters enjoy the sport and challenges of bow hunting as much as we do.