ZUCH, Barbara D. (Mills)

ZUCH - Barbara D. (nee Mills)

Age 82, of the Town of Wheatfield, December 6, 2018 in Schoellkopf Health Center, after a lengthy illness. Barbara loved reading and gardening. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Beloved wife of Elton "Jim" Zuch; loving mother of Christina (Shawn) McCormick, Deborah (James) Burns and James Zuch; grandmother of Devin and Connor McCormick, Diane, Lisa, Anthony and Nicholas LoManto, Adam and Rebecca Burns; sister of Robert Mills and the late Archibald Mills; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Monday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, at 11 AM, from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Dr., in North Tonawanda. Interment will be in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, if so desired memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com.