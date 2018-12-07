WROBLEWSKI, Daniel

WROBLEWSKI - Daniel Age 86, passed away at Niagara Hospice in Lockport, on Friday, November 30, 2018, at 2:38 PM, after battling stomach cancer. He was the son of late Felix and late Gladys (Wozniewski) Wroblewski. Dan was born on March 31, 1932 in Niagara Falls, NY. He was a lifelong resident of Niagara Falls and attended local schools. He is survived by his wife Zora (Greiner) (LaBelle) Wroblewski, and step-son David LaBelle.

Dan was a very hard working and generous man, was very outgoing and he had a great sense of humor. His hobbies were working on cars, repairing household items, like furnaces and sinks and plumbing. He also was good at building items, like sheds and garages. Dan had nieces and nephews, Jeff Ripson, Pete and Michael Wroblewski and Michele (Wroblewski) Bowen and many more. He had many siblings. He had eight brothers and five sisters: Alfred (Rica) Wroblewski, late Ronald (Patricia) Wrobel, late Henry (late Helen) Wrobel, late Mathew (late Mary) Wroblewski, late Jim (Judy) Wroblewski, late Leo (Catherine) Wroblewski, late Richard (late Gloria) Wroblewski, late Walter (Josephine) Wroblewski, late Estelle (late Harry) Ripson, late Patricia (late John) LaMantia, Marie (Ronald) Tyran, late Jean (late James) Jeffords, Nancy (late Nick) Senkulic.

Dan was inducted into the United States Armed Forces on October 17, 1952 and he was honorably discharged on July 16, 1954. He served in the Korean War, making him a Korean War Veteran. After he left the Army, he worked for the Niagara Falls Housing Authority as a maintenance mechanic. In 1959 he got married to (late) Louise Forcucci who he divorced in 1970. In 1960, he started work at Bell Aerospace as an oiler. He was laid off in 1970 and resumed work at Bell in 1976 to 1978 when they closed the place down. He also took a job working for Niagara County Buildings and Grounds, working at the county building in downtown Niagara Falls as a maintenance mechanic in 1977. So, he was working two jobs-one at the county building in the daytime and one in the afternoon at Bell Aerospace from 1977 to 1978.

He worked for the county building until 1980. Also, in 1977 he joined the United States Army Reserves. In 1980, he joined the United States Army full time as an Army Supply Sergeant for the 277th Petroleum Company. He switched to 365th Medical Hospital unit in 1986 as an Army Supply Sergeant. Dan retired from the US Army in 1992. He did have a second marriage to Zora (Greiner) (Labelle) Wroblewski. He was with her from 1971 until his passing in 2018. He also had his step-son David LaBelle. The wake (calling hours) will be held at LANE FUNERAL HOME, 8622 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, (716-283-9660) on Sunday, December 9th from 2 to 6 PM. The funeral will be held on Monday, December 10th at 10 AM, starting at Lane Funeral Home. The burial will be at Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery, 5871 Military Rd., Lewiston, NY (716-297-0811). From 12 to 3 PM that day there will be a luncheon held at Antonio's Banquet and Conference, located inside the Quality Inn Hotel, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY (716-283-7444).