World War I memorial at Pierce-Arrow building hides 100-year-old time capsule

It took four guys from Morris Masonry all day to demolish the concrete and stone base before the contractors could finally get a giant copper memorial plaque off the facade of the Pierce-Arrow Administration Building on Elmwood Avenue.

That's when George Kron of Morris found a piece of history attached to the back: a time capsule from the early 1900s.

The plaque, which now carries the faded green patina of decades of corrosion, had been mounted in 6 inches of concrete above the main entrance of the former headquarters of the famed automaker. Erected in 1919, just a year after the armistice that ended World War I, it was a memorial to the company workers who had died in the Great War.

The new owner of the complex at 1695 Elmwood, Dr. Greg Daniel's Nidus Development, wanted to remove, clean and restore the plaque before putting it back up on the facade as part of the historic renovation of the century-old building.

The workers knew the memorial was big and heavy – probably about 500 pounds, they estimate. And, not surprisingly, they found evidence around the edges that vandals had previously tried to get it off, probably to sell the copper.

What they didn't expect to find was a wrapped package glued with wax to the back of the plaque. Inside the deteriorating paper were three copies of the Pierce Arrow Motor Car Co.'s newsletter, from May 15, 1918, and a program booklet from the memorial dedication ceremony on May 29, 1919.

"It was pretty well preserved," said Steve Campanella, the job superintendent for Savarino Cos., the general contractor on the project.

According to the booklet, the 1919 ceremony included performances by the Pierce-Arrow Buglers and the Pierce-Arrow Band & Choir, as well as numerous speeches.

The plaque itself, at least 2 inches thick, is dedicated to "brother workers who have offered themselves in the cause of liberty." It features images of a worker standing next to a wheel and holding a sword, with Lady Liberty next to him, and another worker kneeling on the other side with one hand on an industrial funnel. The words "Liberty, Justice, Equality" are inscribed across the top, with wording from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address to one side.

"It’s really heavy. It took four of us to lift it," Kron said. "It’s definitely no joke."

This isn't the first time Morris Masonry has found time capsules at building projects, but Kron said they're usually "encased in brick or inside of a stone," not behind a plaque. "We do a lot of historic restoration, so we’ve seen it numerous times on our buildings," he said.

Nidus, together with the building's former owner, Joseph Hecht, is converting the 123,099-square-foot former office building into 105 luxury loft apartments, with a proposed new 100-seat restaurant and event center occupying the domed auditorium on the second floor that used to be a company dining hall. A second building, at 1721 Elmwood, will become a parking facility for the project.

Crews already finished the environmental cleanup, and hope to finish the outside work within a couple of months. "We’re trying to get as much done on the outside before we go inside," Daniel said. "There’s a lot of exterior work that still needs to be done."

The $30 million project includes the repair and restoration of the brick exterior, which is what the contractors were doing when they pulled off the plaque and found the time capsule.

"It was in there pretty good," Kron said. "Nobody was getting that plaque off. It was anchored so well into that concrete. We had a hell of a time."

Daniel, who already made digital copies of the materials, said he plans to return them to the back of the plaque, with additional current articles about the building restoration, as a new time capsule for the next discovery "in another 100 years."