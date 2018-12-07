WOJTKOWSKI, Ronald J.

WOJTKOWSKI - Ronald J. Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by his family, December 4, 2018. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Myszka) Wojtkowski; loving father of Amy (Tommy) Bijak, Andrew (Ash) Wojtkowski and Ashley Wojtkowski; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Madison and Aurora; son of the late Leonard and Irene Wojtkowski; dearest brother of Kris (late Bill) Lang. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:15, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church at 10 o'clock. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com