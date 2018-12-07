WEISBERG, Wendy J.

WEISBERG - Wendy J. On December 4, 2018, lifelong resident of Buffalo. She is survived by her son Joel Resnikoff of Buffalo, Johanna Resnikoff of Brooklyn; her brother Frederick Weisberg of Washington, DC; and her grandson Ayano Silverman. She will be remembered by the many children she inspired during her 30-plus years of teaching at the Jewish Community Center pre-school. Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM, Sunday, at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC., 281 Dodge Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wendy's memory to the Crohn's-Colitis Foundation or a charity of your choice. Family guestbook available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com