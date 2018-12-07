WEIBERT, Eleanor

WEIBERT - Eleanor Of East Aurora, age 93, passed away peacefully at home December 3, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and the late Mary Weibert; dear sister of the late Everett (late Rita) Weibert, and the late Ruth (late Emerie) Spahn; survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM, and Tuesday 12-3 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery following Mass. Please share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com