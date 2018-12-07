UK trade official says Brexit no barrier to trade with Buffalo

The United Kingdom is preparing for momentous change, and Antony Phillipson is here to explain it.

Phillipson is the United Kingdom's North American trade commissioner and consul general in New York City. He recently toured upstate New York, including Buffalo, to meet with local leaders and answer questions about Brexit, the U.K.'s controversial planned withdrawal from the European Union. The expected withdrawal from the EU has raised questions about the impact on areas like foreign trade.

Phillipson said Buffalo already has a strong economic relationship with the U.K., and he believes those ties can grow in a post-Brexit world. His office said the U.K. was Buffalo's third largest export market in 2016, with $575 million worth of U.S. goods and services exported there. And he noted Buffalo is home to a number of U.K.-affiliated businesses, including HSBC Bank, Casella and the Millennium Hotel.

In a region where Canada is the dominant trading partner, Phillipson said Buffalo's ties with the U.K. shouldn't be overlooked: "We want to tell a much better story, a much richer story, of the connections between the U.K. and all parts of the U.S."

Q: Are investors you talk to nervous about what is coming?

A: I think inevitably to some degree, yes. Because until we can absolutely guarantee what the future looks like, there will always be questions they will be asking us. And I think that's quite legitimate. … We're actually focusing on what is bothering them, rather than what we think might be bothering him, which may be the same thing or maybe not.

Even if they're worried about things that we can't answer here and now, we can maybe give them a sense of maybe when we would be able to, and we can try to pull into a wider conversation. What is the relevance of the Brexit set of issues compared to other things you'd like to know about, about the future of our tax regime, the future of our investment centers regime, the future of our skills regime and immigration regime?

Q: How are U.S. tariffs affecting the trade relationship with the U.K.?

A: The imposition of the steel and aluminium tariffs back in March, we fundamentally disagree with. We don't believe that steel and aluminum exports from the EU, let alone the U.K., are a threat to U.S. national security. We also take issue with using national security arguments to put up tariff barriers, because if we start doing it, what happens when others start doing it?

So we have challenged that decision in the (World Trade Organization) with our European partners, and we are taking part in retaliation by the EU against U.S. products. But we regret the fact that we're in the situation. We would rather be in the situation where we didn't have to retaliate, because we weren't being hit by unjustified U.S. tariffs, as we see it. We are very focused on the prospect of more tariffs on autos and auto parts.

If I pull sideways a bit, the conversation we want to have with the U.S. is about deepening and strengthening and reducing barriers to trade between us, but also how we and the U.S. can work together in the world.

Q: How would Buffalo companies' relationship with the U.K. change if Brexit goes as planned?

A: It really depends on what sector they're in, and what they do from the U.K. Here are two slightly extreme examples.

A U.S. investor in fintech in the City of London, maybe a small startup, focused on building the corridor between the U.K. and the U.S., maybe through the U.K. into the Middle East, for example, might not be very affected by Brexit at all, because they're not particularly focused on the U.K.'s relationship with the EU.

Or indeed they may see it as all upside, if that means that the U.K. and the U.S. can have a deeper relationship in financial services. And if in the future we can come up with a deeper relationship on digital trade issues, then that's the conversation we want to have with them.

If we are talking to a big life sciences investor who is set up in the U.K. who is moving to Amsterdam EU, [to be] tariff free, a single set of rules for labeling and distribution, then Brexit is a big issue for them, because they will want to know what the future relationship going to be, including, am I still going to be able bring in the high-skilled talent that I need to work in my labs, and what's going to be the future of my relationship with the U.K. and European research center.