Truck carrying liquid manure spills in Wyoming County

A tanker carrying 9,000 gallons of liquid manure overturned Friday and soiled a wide swath of road in Wyoming County, according to WHAM 13 TV News in Rochester.

The station reported that the driver of the truck was traveling south on Silver Lake Road in Covington when the truck overturned on Old State Road as the driver attempted to make a left turn.

About half of the truck's contents, 4,500 gallons of liquefied manure, spilled over the bank into Pearl Creek, according to the station.