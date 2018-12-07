Ten boys basketball players to watch in WNY this season

The boys basketball season has already begun, but it really kicks into high gear Friday with marquee tournaments such as Niagara Falls High School’s Cataract Classic, Daemen’s Pastor-Cooper Showcase and Canisius’ Tom Keenan Memorial Tournament bringing top teams and individual talents together on the hardwood.

Among them are some of the stars on our list of the area's top 10 players to watch this season.

While Dan Scott, Julian Cunningham and Juston Johnson would have been no-doubters, their absence from the Western New York scene creates opportunities for others to be recognized. Scott has transferred from Park to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia; Cunningham has left Bishop Timon for Orangeville Prep in Ontario; and Johnson is dealing with an eligibility issue.

With that in mind, here are 10 among the many Western New York talents to watch:

Noah Hutchins: The Park School senior is a returning first team All-Western New York selection and a potential Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year candidate.

Fourth-year starter is perhaps the best point guard in the area, as he gets others involved but also knows when it’s time to assert his will.

Division I recruit averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game in helping Park win the Class A state Federation championship last season.

Justin Hemphill: Hard to believe this athletically gifted 6-foot-5 forward is heading into his senior year with Cardinal O’Hara. He can run and leap with the best of them. Returning third team All-Western New York choice is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.5 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Enters the season fourth in school history with 1,246 career points but is just 197 away from being the program's career scoring leader.

Michael Schmidt: A member of Olean’s state championship team in 2016, the 5-11 senior not surprisingly is a student of the game. The son of St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt entered the season ranked third in Huskies history in assists.

Fourth team All-WNYer averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the Section VI Class B-1 champion.

Jalen Bradberry: The closing of Niagara Catholic is Niagara Falls High School’s gain as the MVP of last year’s Class B Manhattan Cup Tournament joins the reigning Section VI Class AA champions.

The 6-1 sophomore can bury the three and finish around the basket. Returning fourth team All-WNY pick averaged 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Kam Briggs: Health Sciences senior has shown a knack for rising to the occasion in big moments on both ends of the floor. Sealed win in overall Section VI Class B final versus Olean last winter with steal in final seconds. Averaged 12.9 points and 3.1 steals per game en route to earning All-WNY Honorable Mention.

Tyler Hind: Randolph junior is a phenomenal athlete -- he started at quarterback for the football team -- who has already surpassed 1,000 career points. One of the top outside shooters in the area, when he gets hot from beyond the arc the other team is in trouble.

All-WNY Honorable Mention averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game in leading Cardinals to Section VI Class C final.

Mason Goodridge: All-WNY Honorable Mention selection, the Springville senior has shown he can flat out score during the past two seasons.

The 5-9 guard is closing in on 1,000 career points. He averaged 24.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game for the Griffins last year.

Daesean Ashley: Transfer to St. Joe's from Amherst is one of the top point guards in the area. He has a good feel for the game. Was a starter two years ago for Tigers team that edged South Park for Section VI Class A-2 title. Averaged 17.6 point,s 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Tariq Eubanks: Tapestry sophomore point guard helped fuel the Thunderhawks’ run to the Section VI Class C championship and Far West Regionals. Solid passer and stout defender, the All-WNY Honorable Mention averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds.

Roddy Gayle: Freshman transfers to Lewiston-Porter from Niagara Falls and forms solid duo with fellow Lancer Trent Scott. The 6-4 Gayle has an offer from Rutgers among others and is a solid finisher. Averaged 12.9 point, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in helping Niagara Falls capture sectional title.