TIRONE, Russell C.

TIRONE - Russell C. Of Toledo, OH (formerly of Buffalo) November 23, 2018, at age 62, surrounded by his loving family. Russell was born on December 5, 1955 in Buffalo, NY to Samuel and Sarah. He served in the U.S. Army from 1973 - 1976 where he achieved the rank of Specialist (E-4). Russ and his family moved to Toledo in 2000, where he began working for the City of Toledo as a waste water operator, as well as serving as a Union Steward for the Teamsters Local 20. An avid fisherman, golfer and model train enthusiast, Russ was an active member of the Blissfield Model Railroad Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Frances, Mary and Charles; left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Lisa M. (Marotta); daughters, Rosaria, Antanella and Salvina; several nieces, nephews and brother, Anthony. The family will be present on Saturday from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan). A Celebration of life will follow at 7 PM. Interment will be private. Please share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com