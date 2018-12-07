Theodore A. Brenner, 62, colorful former Niagara County prosecutor

Jan. 15, 1956 - Dec. 6, 2018

During nearly 26 years as a Niagara County assistant district attorney, Theodore A. Brenner combined a passion for helping the victims of drunken drivers with devotion to aiding veterans in trouble.

He was a rare combination of proud Marine Corps captain and unassuming Harvard Law School graduate.

He also had a strong sense of humor that will have attorneys and judges telling Ted Brenner stories for decades to come.

Mr. Brenner died Thursday in Buffalo General Medical Center of complications following surgery. He was 62.

Mr. Brenner retired in June from the District Attorney's Office, where he specialized in driving while intoxicated cases. He served as acting district attorney for nine months in 2016 after Michael J. Violante resigned.

"Ted Brenner was one of the finest men I ever knew," said County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, the district attorney who hired Brenner in November 1992.

Often, Mr. Brenner would be called to the scene of a fatal crash to assist police in gathering evidence.

"His steady, sober, clearheaded advice in the middle of the night was the foundation for many successful prosecutions of alcohol-related fatalities," Murphy said.

Earlier this year, Mr. Brenner received a Life Achievement Award from the Judges and Police Executive Conference of Niagara County.

"Ted was always the protector, the one to try to right a wrong," District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said. "He loved the law, his wife and the families he sought justice for."

"These lost families, after meeting and getting to know Ted Brenner, walked away with a sense that someone in the criminal justice system understood their pain and was working to see that justice was done," Murphy said.

Mr. Brenner was in charge of the Victim Impact Panel, where people injured by drunken drivers — or their survivors — talked about their experiences for an audience of convicted drunken drivers who were required to attend as a condition of their probation.

"Ted often said that he was most professionally proud of his work on the Victim Impact Panel," Wojtaszek said. "He was astonished and grateful that families would share their pain and grief with others to prevent even one person from driving drunk."

For the last five years of his career, he also was the prosecutor in Niagara County Veterans Court, where troubled veterans who commit nonviolent crimes, often drug- or alcohol-related, are mentored and treated. The court observed a moment of silence in his honor Thursday.

"I knew he had been a captain in the Marine Corps, that he loved the Corps," County Judge Sara Sheldon said. "He was the perfect prosecutor for the court."

Mr. Brenner, who was born in Buffalo, graduated summa cum laude from the University at Buffalo in 2 1/2 years.

He earned a degree from Harvard Law School, but didn't consider it a big deal. His unframed degree was thumbtacked to the wall of his office.

He also finished first in his class at Marine Corps Officer Training School, and served three years in the Judge Advocate Division.

After discharge, he practiced law in Palo Alto, Calif., before returning to Western New York.

In the courtroom, Mr. Brenner was known for booming out his introductions to cases in a voice loud enough to make the tables vibrate. It seemed he never had to refer to notes in recapping the status of a case or the charges, no matter how many counts there were or how many cases he was juggling.

If a case wasn't settled, he would joke, "I'm still undefeated at adjournments."

For years, Mr. Brenner was known for wearing bold colors. Lockport City Judge William J. Watson once warned Mr. Brenner that his dark purple shirt might violate the city noise ordinance.

Attorneys on the other side of the courtroom liked Mr. Brenner, too.

"He made practicing law for me a pleasure. Every day I saw him was a better day," said Herbert L. Greenman, a veteran defense attorney who offered a eulogy in open court Thursday during a sentencing, before adding: "They don't make any Ted Brenners anymore."

Survivors include his wife, the former LuAnn Converso-Brown; two step-children, Ryan and Alexis Brown; three brothers, Robert, James and Michael; and a sister, Janet.

Services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, following calling hours from 2 to 6 in Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport.