State Police issued more than 15,000 tickets over Thanksgiving weekend

For the second straight year, the New York State Police ticketed thousands of drivers and arrested hundreds for driving while intoxicated as part of a "special Thanksgiving holiday traffic enforcement period," officials announced Friday.

Troopers issued a total of 15,115 tickets and made 215 DWI arrests statewide from Wednesday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 25.

Last year, officials said, the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement campaign totals were 15,360 tickets issued and 242 people arrested for DWI.

The campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.

Troopers investigated 1,244 accidents, including one fatality, during this year's campaign. As part of the campaign, Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers statewide. Western New York is within the area patrolled by Troop A (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming Counties).

A breakdown of some of the 15,000 tickets issued: