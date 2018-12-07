Social services manager accused of defrauding client of motor vehicle

A federal grand jury on Friday returned an indictment charging a Cheektowaga woman with mail fraud and making false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

Rhonda Henderson, 47, is accused of defrauding a client that she met in her capacity as a manager for a local social services agency, prosecutors said. Henderson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if she is convicted on the charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between September 2013 and Jan. 3, 2014, Henderson devised a scheme to defraud the client of a 1999 Honda Accord, which belonged to the client's deceased mother. Prosecutors said Henderson took advantage of the client's poor mental health and lack of formal education. The indictment against Henderson also claims that she made several false statements to FBI agents when she was questioned about her actions in June 2014.