Six arrested on drug possession charges in Gowanda

Six people were arrested on drug charges following a raid Thursday on a Gowanda residence, according to the Gowanda Police Department.

The 10:30 p.m. raid was the result of an ongoing investigation by the Gowanda police and the Southern Tier Drug Task Force into drug sales at the residence, police said.

Benjamin C. Lingenfelter, 28, and Nicole M. Hebdon, 27, were both charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Police said they were in possession of methamphetamine packaged into several baggies, numerous dexroamphetamine pills packaged for sale and a small amount of marijuana when they were arrested.

Both were arraigned in Collins Town Court. Hebdon was held in the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $10,000 bail. Lingenfelter, who has two prior felony convictions for drug possession or sales, was held without bail at the holding center, police said.

Four others in the residence were each charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They are Terry L. Bley, 57; Pamela Bley, 56; Nathan F. Bley, 22; and Mardi M. John, 25. Each was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. Terry and Pamela Bley also possessed small amounts of fentanyl, police said.

All four were released on an appearance ticket to return to Collins Town Court at a later date, police said.