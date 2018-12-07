Shuttle bus, joint programs part of Niagara University-NCCC cooperation agreement

The presidents of Niagara University and Niagara County Community College signed an agreement Thursday that pledges them to cooperate in several academic and service areas.

The first tangible result is a shuttle bus that already connects the two campuses, stopping en route in downtown Niagara Falls and at stores in the Town of Niagara, including the Fashion Outlets mall.

The institutions agreed to work out academic cooperation between NCCC's culinary arts program and the university's hospitality and tourism management program.

The institutions also agreed to cooperate in instructing students for whom English is not a native language, and to work out plans to make housing available if there is an excess demand for rooms on the other campus.