Share this article

print logo
Niagara County Community College interim president William J. Murabito, left, and Rev. James J. Maher, president of Niagara University, sign a cooperation agreement Dec. 6, 2018, in NU's Gallagher Center. (Contributed photo)

Shuttle bus, joint programs part of Niagara University-NCCC cooperation agreement

| Published | Updated

The presidents of Niagara University and Niagara County Community College signed an agreement Thursday that pledges them to cooperate in several academic and service areas.

The first tangible result is a shuttle bus that already connects the two campuses, stopping en route in downtown Niagara Falls and at stores in the Town of Niagara, including the Fashion Outlets mall.

The institutions agreed to work out academic cooperation between NCCC's culinary arts program and the university's hospitality and tourism management program.

The institutions also agreed to cooperate in instructing students for whom English is not a native language, and to work out plans to make housing available if there is an excess demand for rooms on the other campus.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment