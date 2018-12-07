ROTTHOFF, Michael P.

ROTTHOFF - Michael P. Of Corfu, NY. Entered into rest December 3, 2018. Loving son of Philip and Michelle (nee Panaro) Rotthoff; dear brother of Julie (Tyler) Krohn, Mark (Necole) Rotthoff, and Jeff (Kate) Rotthoff; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 4-7 PM for a gathering in Michael's memory. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com